Starting Tuesday, drivers will be detoured away from Ralston Street in Keene for the next three weeks as contractors continue a flood-mitigation project.
The drainage work aims to decrease flooding in the area of Winchester and Ralston streets, according to a news release from the city’s public works department.
For about three weeks, through traffic along Ralston Street will be detoured via Winchester, Blake and Davis streets.
Emergency vehicles will have access through the work zone, the release says, and drivers can use Davis Street to get to local businesses.
Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic in the construction area, according to the release.