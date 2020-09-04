Three Peterborough Democrats who serve on town-level boards are vying for their party’s nomination for N.H. House seats in Tuesday’s primary.
Peter R. Leishman and Ivy C. Vann have held these seats in Hillsborough County District 24, which covers Peterborough, for several years. Vann, 64, is seeking her fourth term, while Leishman is running for his 11th.
Challenger Judy W. Ferstenberg, 60, is running for state office for the first time.
Christopher Maidment and David E. Pilcher are running unopposed for the Republican nomination in this race.
The top two vote-getters in each party’s primary will advance to the general election Nov. 3.
Here’s a look at the Democratic field:
Peter Leishman
Leishman — who did not respond to The Sentinel’s requests for comment — is a member of Peterborough’s zoning board and previously served on Milford’s selectboard, according to his page on the N.H. House of Representatives website.
Ivy Vann
Vann, a retired educator who sits on the planning board, said she’s seeking another term in Concord because there are “issues best dealt with at the state level.”
She said she’s interested in working on statewide housing initiatives with the N.H. Housing Finance Authority and the Congress for New Urbanism — a national organization that aims to create walkable neighborhoods with a wide range of housing and job types.
“[We] need to address the issues preventing housing construction by addressing exclusionary zoning practices statewide,” Vann said in an email.
If re-elected, Vann — who has lived in Peterborough for 15 years — said she would work to implement a statewide funding source for education that is not tied to local property values.
Additionally, Vann said she wants to raise the state’s minimum wage.
She also said she supports implementing a statewide mask mandate for all indoor public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said this should have been introduced as soon as the science showed that face coverings help reduce infections.
When asked about the nationwide calls for social justice reform, Vann said there needs to be assessment of the “bias baked into our systems.” She added that she supports reparations for Black people.
Judy Ferstenberg
Ferstenberg, an engineering generalist and developer at the California-based software company Oracle Corp., said she’s running to help the underdog.
“I am a moderate who wants to represent people who are out there working hard to make ends meet and don’t have the time or inclination to participate in politics,” she said in an email.
Ferstenberg, who is also a member of the Peterborough Planning Board, said she tries to spend “as much time as possible talking to my neighbors about their concerns and problems related to town government.”
She said she’s most interested in addressing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that all businesses should be able to reopen without mask restrictions.
“Everyone should be doing what they feel comfortable with without making demands on other people,” she said.
A Massachusetts native who moved to the Granite State in 1978 for its lack of income tax and more relaxed gun regulations, Ferstenberg said that if elected, she wants to work on maintaining the “New Hampshire advantage.”
“I believe that New Hampshire legislators need to keep budgets in check, and I would never support a state income or sales tax,” she said. “I also believe that we have the right to defend our homes and would not support reducing our [Second Amendment] rights.”
As someone who has lived her life on a budget, she said she is running to ensure the government does the same.
“In government, I would continue to make sure that NH government spends carefully and does not waste money on unnecessary expenditures,” Ferstenberg said.
As for social justice reform, she said it’s “desperately” needed.
“Women and minorities are definitely at a disadvantage as opposed to white men,” she said. “I feel it every day when I go about my business because people do not assume that I am an engineer and I have to prove myself daily.”
