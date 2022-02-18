Of the eight candidates vying for three open seats on the Keene Board of Education, three participated in the district’s Meet the Candidates forum Thursday night, where the hot topics of the evening surrounded student and staff mental health, behavioral issues among students, and retaining staff.
The event — which was livestreamed and recorded — was organized by Partnering for Public Education. The group is made up of local residents who strive to support public education by raising awareness of issues in schools, advocating for equitable funding, and identifying tangible measures for attracting and retaining educators, according to member Joan Murphy, who introduced the group at the forum’s start.
Candidates were sent questions earlier this week, according to Murphy. Prior to that, all of them were called and emailed to be notified of the event, she said.
Incumbents Kris Roberts and Rebecca Lancaster attended the event in person in the Keene High School auditorium. Randy Filiault submitted his responses, which were read by Partnering for Public Education member Jennifer Friedman.
The forum coincided with a City Council meeting, which Filiault, who serves on the council, attended.
The other candidates — Ryan Clancy, Anthony Ferrantello, incumbent Kyle Macie, Downey Page and David Rossall — were not at the event, and did not submit their responses by noon Thursday, Murphy said.
During the 90-minute session, the candidates answered the prepared questions before taking those from the audience and questions community members had emailed to the district.
Teacher retention was a thread the candidates picked up several times throughout the night, and all agreed that it is a significant challenge the district is facing.
Roberts, who also sits on the City Council, said Keene isn’t an affordable place for a new teacher to call home, and retention issues can be attributed in part to the high costs of housing in the area.
While keeping taxpayers in mind, the district needs to ensure that educators are being fairly compensated and their needs met in the classroom, said Lancaster, who previously worked as a public school teacher.
“We need to make sure that our starting salaries and our salary guide are a livable wage for a professional,” she said. “Because I don’t believe that they are right now, personally.”
Lancaster also said she is in favor of more communication with teachers. School board members act as liaisons for the different schools in the district, and it’s a role that Lancaster would like to see used to check in one-on-one with educators — without overstepping, she noted — and get a better understanding of their concerns.
When asked about the two greatest challenges the district is facing, Filiault’s comments, read by Friedman, touched on the behavioral issues among some students in addition to personnel retention.
“Having a niece and nephew currently at Keene High, I hear very disturbing stories of issues in the classrooms,” he wrote, adding that he’s heard from teachers who feel they aren’t being heard. Filiault believes a committee made of board members, teachers, students and members of the public should be created to address those issues.
Lancaster said she’s passionate about preschool and early elementary education, adding that she would like to see those programs expanded.
“It’s been proven time and again that dollars invested in students in the early grades pale in comparison to the dollars spent down the road trying to play catch-up,” she said.
Meanwhile, Roberts said he believes investing in the Cheshire Career Center is important not only for students but also for the greater Keene community.
“We have jobs — good-paying jobs — in Keene that we can’t fulfill,” he said, “and the career center is the place that can make it happen, and we need to put more money, more support, into the career center.”
As for addressing mental health among staff and students, Roberts said it’s critical that people recognize that mental health is just as real and treatable as physical health.
In discussing divisive concepts, Filiault described the issue as “draconian” and “archaic.”
Last year, the state passed what is commonly referred to as a “divisive concepts” law that prohibits public employees from teaching “that an individual, by virtue of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
“This equates to book burning and extreme censorship in our schools,” he wrote. “The simple answer to this is we need to elect people with a basic degree of intelligence and common sense to our state senate and Legislature.”
Roberts said it’s important for students to learn about inhumanities against people in order to ensure they aren’t repeated, and Lancaster said she believes the school board’s role should be to provide the tools, resources and training for educators to navigate what she described as a “roadblock” and “hurdle.”
Voters will head to the polls March 8, and residents of all wards will be able to cast their ballots at the Keene Recreation Center, Superintendent Robb Malay said at the event’s close. People who are unable to vote in person can register for an absentee ballot by emailing Shayna Pelkey at spelkey@sau29.org.
New voters will also be able to register at the polls on the day of voting, according to moderator Kathleen O’Donnell.