The state health department on Wednesday announced 233 new positive test results for COVID-19, nine of them in Cheshire County.
Three more people died from COVID-19, the health department said Wednesday, a man and a woman from Sullivan County and a woman from Coos County. All are age 60 and older.
The two in Sullivan County were associated with the outbreak at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, according to a report by The Valley News.
There are now 2,394 current diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in New Hampshire as case numbers continue to rise. The health department says community-based transmission is occurring in all 10 counties.
The state health department said 191 people tested positive by the PCR test and 42 by the antigen, or rapid, test. The positivity rate for the PCR tests is at 2.3 percent, which is still below the 5 percent threshold commonly cited by public health officials as “too high.” The rate for antigen tests is not being provided by the state health department.
Four new hospitalized cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 69 people currently in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, the state health department said. This could include people from out of state who are hospitalized in New Hampshire and/or people who have had to be readmitted to the hospital.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Hampshire has had 13,148 known cases of novel coronavirus, with a 6 percent hospitalization rate. Four hundred and ninety-two people in the state have died from the disease.