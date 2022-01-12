The N.H. House has notified its 400 members that two representatives tested positive for COVID-19 after the House sessions last week.
The House members were not identified.
“Both individuals were able to assist us in identifying their close contacts at the event. Those close contacts were notified separately by phone and/or email,” states the email from the House Communications office.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to notify all possible attendees. Please maintain a high degree of vigilance as community transmission rates continue to be high throughout the state. Please monitor yourself for symptoms, and stay home if you are sick.”
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said a third member has also tested positive and a fourth is displaying coronavirus symptoms but hasn’t been tested yet.
A number of House members did not wear masks at the meetings, held Wednesday and Thursday of last week.
“I have always had concerns about the safety of the sessions,” Weber said. “I’m concerned not just for members but that they are bringing COVID-19 back to their home communities.”
Some House members, including Weber, had favored holding a virtual session instead of an in-person meeting. The meetings were held at a conference center in Manchester.