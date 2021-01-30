Another three Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, the state said Saturday.
That brings the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19.
The latest deaths involved two women and one man, all at least 60 years old, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also announced three other deaths — men from Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties in the same age range.
The state announced 537 new cases Saturday, 18 of them in Cheshire County.
The state had about 5,200 known active cases as of Saturday. Cheshire County accounted for 203 of them.
New Hampshire’s hospitals held 217 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday.
In all, more than 65,000 state residents have tested positive for the disease. To date, 1,042 have died.