Three more people in Keene schools have been diagnosed with COVID-19, following a separate pair of cases last week.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said he learned Sunday afternoon that an individual at Fuller Elementary School had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. There is also a case in the Wheelock Elementary School community, he confirmed Monday morning.
And Monday morning, SAU 29 informed parents that a person in the Keene High School community has also tested positive.
Malay, who oversees the seven local school districts that SAU 29 comprises, declined to specify whether the positive tests involved students or staff, citing privacy concerns.
Students at Fuller School are attending classes remotely today and Tuesday because the individual who tested positive was in the building Saturday, according to Malay.
In-person instruction will continue at Wheelock School because more than two days have passed since the person who tested positive was at the facility, he said. The same is true at Keene High, according to Monday's letter.
Wheelock School families were notified of the suspected case on Friday by Principal Patricia Yoerger after the school was notified by the family of the infected individual, according to Malay. He confirmed the positive result Monday morning, when the school received medical verification.
SAU 29 learned of two additional cases — one each at Keene Middle School and Franklin Elementary School — on Friday.
Malay announced Nov. 13 that the school district will transition to fully remote learning on Nov. 30. It hopes to return to limited in-person instruction Jan. 4, he said Friday night.
