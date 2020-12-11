Three employees of the Monadnock Food Co-op have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the store's website.
Co-op management learned of the first case Tuesday, involving an employee who had not been in the store since Dec. 3, the post states. The store says it worked with the state health department to notify anyone who came in close contact with that person and to instruct them on how to self-quarantine.
Two additional staff members who were quarantining due to contact with that employee also tested positive for the virus, the store learned Thursday, according to the co-op's website.
The co-op has been following strict health and safety measures since the beginning of the pandemic in March, General Manager Michael Faber told The Sentinel Friday.
“This is the first time we’ve had some positive cases," he said. "So we’re continuing to be diligent with those policies and procedures and working with the Department of Health and Human Services to follow all their guidance.”
The co-op employs about 120 people, according to Faber, who said contact tracing has been completed for each of the three employees who tested positive. The co-op will remain open, Faber added. Although he said he wasn't sure how many employees needed to quarantine, he noted it's not many.
"Our co-op prides itself on its cleanliness and food safety standards, and we are taking multiple steps to best serve you, care for our staff, and be a responsible member of our community," the post on the co-op's website reads. "We have implemented rigorous cleaning practices throughout all of our stores, including more frequent cleanings of high-touch areas across our entire co-op."
