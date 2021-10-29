WESTMORELAND — Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash that shut down Route 12 for about an hour, N.H. State Police said.
The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. near the intersection of Routes 12 and 63, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. State Police Sgt. Sean Eaton said all three occupants of the vehicles were conscious and alert following the collision. Eaton called their injuries "moderate" and said the three were wearing seatbelts at the time, which helped prevent more severe injuries.
According to Eaton, Mackenzie DeFaria, a 22-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving a Chevrolet HHR south on Route 12 when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming Ford Explorer driven by Kenneth Cochrane, 60, of Harvard, Mass.
Desaria, Cochrane and Cochrane's wife, Pamela, also 60, were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Details about their injuries were unavailable Friday, and hospital staff could not be reached to provide an update on their conditions.
The crash remains under investigation, Eaton said.