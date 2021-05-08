Three residents of Alpine Healthcare Center died from COVID-19 complications, according to its owner, as part of a recent outbreak of the viral disease at the Keene nursing home.
The outbreak began in the last week of February, according to Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein, whose company acquired the 298 Main St. nursing home from Genesis Healthcare in November.
Nineteen residents and 10 employees tested positive for the viral disease during the outbreak. The state health department declared the outbreak over last month, with officials reporting the final new cases on April 1, according to weekly updates on facility outbreaks from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The department lists a total of three deaths linked to Alpine’s outbreak, a number Goldstein confirmed Friday in response to a Sentinel inquiry.
He said the residents who died from COVID-19 complications were in hospice care prior to the outbreak.