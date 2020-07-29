State health officials Tuesday reported 59 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths from the viral disease.
The newly reported positives, which include three from Cheshire County and three from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, bring the state’s total to 6,500.
Of that number, 5,688 (about 88 percent) have recovered and 409 (about 6 percent) have died.
As of Tuesday morning, 21 people were in hospitals with COVID-19. A total of 690 residents are known to have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Of the 403 cases in New Hampshire considered current Tuesday, the state health department listed five cases in Keene and one to four cases in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge and Walpole.