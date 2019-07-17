ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont troopers arrested three Massachusetts men Tuesday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into the state.
At about 4:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 91 for speeding, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
After developing “reasonable suspicion of criminal activity,” the agency said, troopers searched the vehicle and found 220 milligrams of fentanyl.
Police arrested Miguel Fuentes, 25, Luis Martinez, 22, and Juan Sierra, 24, all of Springfield, Mass. They’re scheduled to appear in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court Sept. 24.
State Police weren’t immediately available for more information this morning.