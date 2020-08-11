BRATTLEBORO — Police announced Monday that they arrested a man last month in connection with a June armed robbery, as well as two other men accused of helping him after the fact.
Police responded to the Agway gas station on Putney Road June 27 for the reported robbery, according to a news release issued Monday by the Brattleboro Police Department. The suspect told a store attendant that he had a gun, demanded money and fled on foot, the department said.
After investigating, police arrested Justin Perdue, 29, of Brattleboro on July 9 and charged him with assault and robbery with a deadly weapon. Perdue was also later charged with providing false information to law enforcement.
In late July, Brattleboro police also arrested two other Brattleboro residents, Buck Mitchell, 28, and Daniel Reddan, 38, on charges of accessory after the fact in connection with the alleged robbery. Both men were in the car with Perdue when the robbery occurred, and Mitchell likely helped plan the robbery, according to Detective Joshua Lynde.
Mitchell was also charged with dispensing a regulated drug after security footage caught him allegedly selling the drug to a gas station attendant about an hour before the robbery, Lynde said.