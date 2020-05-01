LANGDON — N.H. State Police have arrested three area residents in connection with an alleged assault that left a Langdon man with serious injuries, the agency said in a news release Friday.
Joshua Gagnon, 38, of Fitzwilliam, and Michael Hamel Jr., 37, of Keene, both face charges of burglary, first-degree assault and criminal threatening. Stephanie Malcolm, 34, of Troy, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and first-degree assault.
They were all arraigned and are being held at the Sullivan County jail in Unity, the release said. The next hearing in the case is Tuesday in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport.
State troopers were called to a home on Chaffee Lane the morning of April 24, where they found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the release, which does not name him or further describe the injuries.
Police determined that “multiple assailants” had entered his home the night before and attacked him, the release said. The next morning, the victim managed to yell for help from a neighbor, according to the release.
The release does not say what role each defendant is alleged to have played in the incident, whether they knew the man or why they allegedly were at the house.