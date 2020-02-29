N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes has picked up the endorsements of three area lawmakers in his bid for governor.
State Reps. John Bordenet, Daniel Pickering and Lucy Weber, all Democrats, are among the latest 10 N.H. House members to endorse him, according to a statement from the Feltes campaign Thursday.
Feltes is vying with fellow Concord Democrat Andru Volinsky for their party’s gubernatorial nomination in the Sept. 8 state primary elections. Volinsky is currently an executive councilor who represents Keene and many other area communities as part of the council’s District 2.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, is seeking a third term in office.
Bordenet represents Keene’s Ward 2 in Cheshire House District 5. Pickering covers Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock in Hillsborough House District 3. And Weber, the House’s speaker pro tempore, is one of four members representing Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland in Cheshire House District 1. Pickering and Weber live in Hancock and Walpole, respectively.