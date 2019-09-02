The Mason Library at Keene State College was evacuated Sunday afternoon in response to a bomb threat, which was determined to be not credible, police said.
A student found a paper note in the library indicating there was a bomb in the building, Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal said Monday. Police and fire officials were called to the campus at about 4:30 Sunday but found nothing in their search of the building, he said.
The library was reopened after about 20 minutes, Derendal said. There was no indication of who left the note but it did not appear to be credible, he said.