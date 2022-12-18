Tens of thousands of Granite Staters were left without power over the weekend after a nor'easter blanketed the state with heavy, wet snow from the Connecticut River Valley to the tip of Mount Washington.
A winter storm moved through New Hampshire Friday and early Saturday, and some parts of New Hampshire approached 2 feet of snow. Newport recorded the highest total of 22.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Keene received the smallest amount of snow in Cheshire County with 4 inches while Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Rindge and Stoddard each experienced between 17 and 18 inches, according to readings conducted by trained spotters, local residents and members of the National Weather Service's Cooperative Observer Program.
Due to wet snow bringing tree limbs down onto electrical systems during the storm, Eversource Media Relations Manager William Hinkle said a mobile command center was deployed in Peterborough Saturday morning.
The mobile command center was set up as snow was still falling "as part of our focus on and to support the hardest-hit communities in the Monadnock Region,” Hinkle said.
Additional crews continued to travel into the state on Sunday to support “massive” restoration efforts. Hinkle said more than 800 line, tree and service crews worked across the state during the storm. Hundreds of damage assessors, wire guards, logistics staff and others supporting the restoration effort were also working throughout the weekend to restore power to more than 121,000 Eversource customers statewide.
Several thousand N.H. Electric Co-op members also lost power in more than 40 towns in the central part of the state, according to a news release.
“We appreciate the continued patience of our members as we deal with the aftermath of this challenging storm,” said NHEC Operations Manager Joshua Mazzei. “The damage caused by this storm was extensive and statewide. We salute the lineworkers and support teams that have worked nonstop to get the lights back on for the people we serve. Their skill and dedication have resulted in the safe restoration of power to thousands of members. We expect further progress today and remain confident that we will be substantially restored by Monday night.”
Fewer than 8,000 residents across the state were still without power as of noon Sunday, down from more than 25,000 the night before, according to the N.H. Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“Some Granite Staters may be on their third day without power,” said Robert Buxton, director of the emergency management division. “It’s important for neighbors to check in on each other, especially the elderly. If you are still without power, continue to practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors.”
The department also recommends signing up for NH Alerts and monitoring National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports to receive updated information.
