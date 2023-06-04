Cloudy skies and a chance of showers didn’t stop more than 3,000 people from sampling some of the Elm City’s local cuisine in downtown Keene Saturday afternoon.
The third annual Taste of Keene Food Festival, hosted by the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN), featured over 30 local vendors from local restaurants to breweries. The head of Central Square to the beginning of Railroad Street was closed to traffic for the majority of the day to accommodate not only the festivities but the set-up and take-down process.
“We definitely learned our lesson from last year,” said Alana Fiero, president of KYPN. “So we built a bit more time for us to get things ready, and I think that really helped.”
This year participating businesses were given $1.85 from every $2 earned. The distribution back is expected to be about $60,000, according to Mike Remy, events coordinator for the KYPN and an at-large city councilor.
The festival, beginning at 11:30 a.m., also featured a variety of live performances.
The morning began with five groups of Morris dancers spread throughout Central Square. Among them were two local to the Monadnock Region: the ‘Fire Bird’ and ‘Jack in Green.’
“It’s an old, traditional English dance, which originated actually before Shakespeare,” said Owen Hale.
A member of ‘Jack in the Green,’ the Nelson resident along with other members of the group donned various shades of green and bells strapped to his calves.
“He wrote about these dancing groups as something quite mysterious,” he said. “This was a style of dance that came before even his time.”
Even with the chilly weather, most of the vendors had sold out of food prior to the end of the event at 3:30 p.m.
For CC&D’s Kitchen, this was their first year at the festival. For the past two years, the local catering and barbeque kitchen spot hasn’t been able to make it since the festival falls right in the middle of wedding season, according to co-owner Charlie Pini.
“It’s been real busy today, but we like busy,” he said. “We had a line forming here before we even could start taking tokens.”
By 2:30 p.m. they had run out of pork from their whole hog roast, which sold out two of their menu items: the BBQ pulled pork slider and BBQ pulled pork sundae.
Around this time, Brian Favreau of Winchester had just wrapped up his share of the festivities.
Favreau was the winner of the first annual Taste of Keene Sweepstakes. He met up with The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist James Rinker to share some of his thoughts.
James: in just a few words, how would you describe your experience of the Taste of Keene food festival today?
Brian: It was pretty good, pretty positive. A lot of local places I've already been, so it was nice to have their food again.
James: You mentioned to me when we first met that this would be your first time attending the festival. What was that like?
Brian: It was really nice. In my head, I thought it was gonna be like a big food festival, a larger scale, but when I came, I found out it was more like the actual taste of Keene, all the local businesses. So that was really nice. As a first experience, I'd say it was pretty positive. I’d definitely go again.
James: Tell me a little bit about what you sampled today.
Brian: Well, I stopped by the pulled pork place. I'm not sure what they're called, CC&D’s? Yeah, I tried the pulled pork sandwich. It was super good and juicy, definitely had a lot of flavor. It wasn't dried out. So that was really good. I almost got a second one but I don't want to fill up on just pulled pork.
As for the biergarten, I tried every beer they had there. So that was pretty good. West L.A. brewing company. That was probably my favorite. I’m a bit of a beer connoisseur. I like it all, whatever I can get my hands on. I tried a lot of different beers from around here, at least from the festival today.
James: I saw you brought a friend along today. Did that make it a little bit better than just wandering around alone?
Brian: Yea! It was definitely fun to have a couple of friends with me. They pretty much tagged along, and I gave them a couple of my tokens so they could try some stuff. They enjoyed the food as well. I shared my pulled pork with my friend and he just loved it.
James: What are some of your thoughts on what should be different, or the same, if you were to go again next year?
Brian: I was kind of hoping to see more food trucks there this year. I know we have a lot of food trucks in the area that make really good meals, and so I was kind of hoping to see some of them. Hopefully next year as this grows, they start coming in a little more. I know there's that awesome food truck that used to be red down behind Modestman Brewery. I was hoping for them because they make the best burgers.
James: What was it like getting food and beer since you already had the tokens?
Brian: Yeah, it wasn't too bad. Even though some of the lines were long they still moved along real quick. So it wasn't too much of a wait for the food. The food was still hot and fresh.
James: Is there anything else you want to share based on your experience today?
Brian: Keene’s the best. Honestly, I've traveled around New England a lot, I've been to a lot of places on the road and, Keene is still one of my favorite cities. I work right downtown. So, every morning when I drive in, I just love seeing the town up and busy. When you drive into Keene – this is gonna sound so cheesy but I swear it’s true – every time I come here I just can’t help but smile. It just feels good to be here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.