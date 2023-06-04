Cloudy skies and a chance of showers didn’t stop more than 3,000 people from sampling some of the Elm City’s local cuisine in downtown Keene Saturday afternoon.

Taste of Keene

Brian Favreau of Winchester stands outside of The Keene Sentinel’s office on West Street Saturday afternoon. Favreau was the winner of 20 food and beverage tokens as part of The Sentinel’s Taste of Keene Sweepstakes.

James Rinker is the digital community engagement journalist for The Keene Sentinel. He can be reached at jrinker@keenesentinel.com or 355-8569.

