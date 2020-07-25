It started small. But COVID-19 testing for Cheshire County residents has expanded significantly over the course of the pandemic, according to newly released state data.
The data are incomplete and likely contain some margin of error, due to the challenges of regularly collecting demographic information from thousands of people. But they show an unmistakable trend.
In the week ending April 4, the state recorded 70 test results for people believed to live in Cheshire County. In June, some weeks had more than 1,000.
New Hampshire’s nine other counties followed a similar trajectory.
Widespread testing is important, as more tests lead to a better understanding of the virus and the extent to which it’s spreading in New Hampshire.
State officials often point to the percentage of tests coming back positive — which has been below 5 percent for over a month — as a key metric. Public health experts say a relatively low positivity rate shows that an area is doing enough testing to catch a large portion of cases.
The state’s efforts to boost its testing ability are a step in the right direction, but there is still work to do, said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
“We do have the [testing] capacities, but having said that, it is only serving the purpose for now,” he said. “We need to keep our eye on surrounding states surging in the country, whether these supplies are going to dwindle over the next few months and, God forbid, we see a surge.”
As of Friday morning, 80 Cheshire County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since early March, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. A small number were still considered active.
Statewide, there have been almost 6,400 confirmed cases, 575 of them still active.
“New Hampshire is continuing to see stable, low, but persistent levels of community transmission throughout many areas of the state,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said at a news conference Tuesday.
Time spent ramping up
The state released the county-level testing data — which run from the end of March to early July — in response to a records request from The Sentinel.
The increase in Cheshire County tracks the state’s build-up of its testing capacity and gradual expansion of who could get tested.
Early in the crisis, state guidance limited testing to health care workers, first responders, people who were hospitalized and residents of long-term care facilities. State officials cited shortages of testing supplies and personal protective equipment in explaining the need to target a few key groups.
Between late April and late May, the state set up new testing locations. One, on Krif Road in Keene, has now conducted well over 2,000 tests, according to the state health department. It also opened eligibility to new groups — seniors, people with underlying health conditions, people with mild symptoms and, finally, anyone at all who wants a test.
By June 5, Gov. Chris Sununu was urging everyone to get tested, regardless of whether they were sick.
“We really want to encourage folks, even if you don’t have any symptoms at all, to go get that test,” he said at a news conference. “Find out.”
The data provided by the state show Cheshire County tests starting to rise sharply around early May, coinciding with the increasing availability of testing statewide.
Meanwhile, the state was also working to bolster testing at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which have accounted for about one-third of the state’s COVID-19 cases and more than 80 percent of its deaths. The ongoing monitoring at those institutions has played a large role in boosting the county’s testing totals.
One local facility alone, Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, tested 246 staff and 130 residents in early June, according to Kathryn Kindopp, administrator of the county-owned facility. Two additional rounds of testing — each covering 15 residents and more than 200 staff — occurred in the last two weeks of June.
None of those residents tested positive. Two employees initially tested positive during that time but were negative when re-tested, according to the county. (One part-time worker without direct-care responsibilities also tested positive in April.)
Genesis HealthCare’s four facilities in Cheshire County have also been testing all staff and 10 percent of residents about every 10 days, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Feifer.
Khole, the Cheshire Medical physician, said he feels the Monadnock Region now has sufficient access to COVID-19 testing.
But he also noted that even more tests could have been done.
He said that with New Hampshire reporting relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases, people may not have felt the need to get tested even though the virus was still circulating.
That’s borne out in a June survey of 791 state residents by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. People who said they wanted to get tested for COVID-19 dropped from 24 percent in early May to 14 percent in early June.
After its sharp increase through May, testing in Cheshire County fluctuated week to week but continued to stay at a higher level than before. The state-provided data captured about 1,000 tests per week, on average, for the five weeks ending July 4.
Where you go matters
When someone will get their test results back remains inconsistent, and depends on where the test is done.
That’s been exacerbated by new surges in other parts of the country, because most of New Hampshire’s tests are processed by large companies like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, state officials said Tuesday.
“It’s really nothing to do with New Hampshire,” Sununu said. “The main reason is because there’s so much demand across the country. The number of people requesting a test in places like Texas and Florida and California is just absolutely through the roof.”
At the state’s Keene site, the average turnaround time has been about seven days, Kathy Remillard, a spokeswoman for the state health department, said Tuesday.
The time frame is slightly shorter at urgent care sites like ConvenientMD, with results typically coming back within three to five days, spokesman Adam Rosenthal said.
At Cheshire Medical Center — an affiliate of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system — results are usually given in less than a day, though can take up to 48 hours if they need to be sent to Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s lab in Lebanon, according to Khole.
Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, which also offers COVID-19 testing, did not provide specifics about its turnaround time.
The state public health lab also turns results around quickly, but can process only several hundred of the approximately 2,500 tests per day done in New Hampshire. It prioritizes nursing-home outbreaks and other situations that need rapid results.
The state is exploring ways to process more tests locally, so surges elsewhere don’t hamstring New Hampshire’s efforts, especially as schools and colleges reopen around the country, officials said Tuesday.
“My sense is that system is going to be under continually high demand for the next couple months,” Sununu said.