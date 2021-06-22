The recent warm and dry weather has been great for those wanting to get outside to hike, bike and barbecue. For farmers, it’s been less enjoyable.
As of last Thursday, New Hampshire’s northern half was experiencing moderate drought, while much of the southern half was considered abnormally dry, according to the most recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Cheshire County was doing better than most of the state, with only a few areas in the northern part of the county labeled as abnormally dry.
But Steve Guerriero of Pisgah Farm in Spofford said it’s still been a challenging growing season.
“Last year was incredibly dry — I think it’s just as bad now,” he said.
These drought and dryness labels are based on a number of factors, including precipitation and the soil’s moisture level. Most of Hillsborough County is abnormally dry, and all of Sullivan County is either abnormally dry or facing moderate drought.
One year ago this week, 98 percent of the state was considered to be abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Conditions continued to worsen, and by October, 11 percent of the state was experiencing extreme drought, 84 percent severe drought and 5 percent moderate drought, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services said in a news release at the time. The drought was caused by a lighter-than-normal snowpack and below-normal precipitation, according to the state agency.
Though the situation improved in 2021, conditions are far from ideal for farmers, Guerriero said.
“A good part of our business is in flowers and perennial plants, and they aren’t flourishing,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to sell bouquets of flowers when you don’t have any.”
Guerriero, who also grows vegetables, explained that his farm doesn’t have an elaborate irrigation system, and his strategy has been to “spot water” by approaching individual plants and soaking them with water. He said he spends several hours a day watering his crops — time taken away from other tasks.
Even big thunderstorms aren’t especially helpful since there’s such a moisture deficit, he added.
“After a downpour, you stick your hand in the soil and it’s dry a quarter-inch down,” Guerriero said.
Jean Balamuth of Cook Hill Farm has a two-part approach to the dry weather: delayed planting and heavy mulching.
The Alstead farmer is hoping for rain before July 4 to plant crops in moist soil for a late-summer harvest. Otherwise, she’ll wait until September — a month that typically sees more rain — to plant many of her vegetables, including cabbage, broccoli and kale.
Mulch helps soil retain moisture. Balamuth makes her own from organic matter, like the mown grass from her fields and coffee grounds from local roasters.
Balamuth is a dry farmer, meaning she doesn’t have a farm well or use irrigation. She said she goes into each season with strategies to keep her water use minimal. Still, she’s hoping for at least some rain soon so she can get her tomatoes in the ground.
Her last resort?
“A lot of rain dances,” she said, laughing. “You have to try everything.”