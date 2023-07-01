From when she was a young child, Dakota Benedetto wanted to be an architect so she could use her creativity to build for people. Beginning in 2014, she put that passion into creating a new space for students at LEAF Charter School, which she would lead as founding director.
But now, she’s ready to take a back seat and support new innovators coming into the school.
The tuition-free high school is hosted in a former machine shop in Alstead and has a current enrollment of nearly 100 students, according to Benedetto.
In 2014, she and a group of fellow educators, parents and community members came together to create an educational alternative for students. They wrote a charter, according to Benedetto, and in 2016, the state gave the school the green light. It opened in the fall of 2017 to 14 students.
Benedetto, who lives in Marlow, transitioned from board member to director because the board agreed it made sense to get things “off and running” with someone who had been part of the process since the beginning. In the decade before the school opened, Benedetto had completed a master’s degree in education at Harvard and received her principal licensure from the Upper Valley Educators Institute in Lebanon.
“All of the pieces kind of just fell into place,” said Benedetto, 45, who previously taught visual arts and theater at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon for 17 years.
Sammy Burhoe, 29, a media and art teacher at LEAF Charter School, described Benedetto as creative, talented and passionate about her work. Burhoe, who lives in Alstead, began teaching at the charter school in 2017, and first met Benedetto when he was vying for the position he’s in now.
“From the moment I met her, it was very clear that she is probably one of the most passionate people I’ve ever met in my life,” Burhoe said. “She listens to what is needed in the community and boldly takes action.”
Benedetto, whose last day as director was Friday, is looking forward to moving on with her career and putting the effort she spent running the charter school back into teaching art.
“I really miss being in the classroom full-time,” said Benedetto, who preferred not to say where she will work next. “I’ve loved my time here, for sure, and being a part of the whole process of getting something new up and running.”
Her experience at Fall Mountain inspired her idea for the new charter school.
“I noticed a lot of students in conventional settings would really shine in a creative context … And then they would kind of fall through the cracks in a more traditional setting, sitting at a desk and doing a worksheet or taking a test,” Benedetto said.
There are many opportunities for kids in conventional settings to find their way, she added, but she and the other board members were interested in creating a space where creativity and freedom were celebrated.
“It was really about this place-based, flexible, creative workspace, where students could really find what they were passionate about and gain confidence in themselves,” she said.
As a public charter school, LEAF must help students meet the same state requirements for graduation, but LEAF’s courses are more project-based than in a typical learning environment. This could involve building, drawing, painting, photography and other creative outlets, she said.
“What I’ve subsequently realized is every career involves being creative and figuring things out,” Benedetto said. “There’s just too many options to choose from, which is why being an educator is great.”
Benedetto grew up in Alton and attended Alton Central School, which was K-12 at the time. As a middle-schooler, she began thinking about architecture because she loved building things, doing math and solving problems. Since architecture involves all of these things, people around her told her it would be a good fit.
Benedetto said she felt supported by her parents, Janet and Jeff, to be passionate about school and learning.
Strong women in her life, including her aunt — who made a career for herself in computer programming at nuclear power plants — and her eighth-grade math teacher also inspired her.
“Those are two in particular who impressed me,” Benedetto said. “... They’re really smart, independent, had their own children and sort of did their own thing, and that was really inspiring to me.”
Benedetto studied architecture at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, but moved away from the major once she discovered she wanted to work hands-on with people.
“I didn’t want to sit behind a computer all the time, and I realized that I really like working with people, particularly young people,” she said.
During her time in college, Benedetto instructed at a summer camp, where she helped campers learn about art. That is when she realized it was time to shift away from architecture and become a teacher of visual arts.
When she wants to paint or build, she said she does this with students.
Although she’s moving on from her role as LEAF Charter School’s director, she still plans to stay involved as a board member and a volunteer.
She called her successor, Will Gaowen, “an awesome fit.”
“He has a real strong belief and experience in student democracy and restorative justice. I think he’s going to bring a whole lot of new energy and ideas to the position.”
For now, Benedetto is looking forward to building a treehouse with her 5-year-old son, David Ray, at their homestead in Marlow.
David, who she co-parents with Jonathan Ray, is part of the reason she felt it time to pass the charter school’s reins over to someone else.
David has been with her through every step, from being in a baby backpack while she helped teach art to playing on the floor of her office during the pandemic. Benedetto described him as a “fixture” of LEAF Charter School and believes everyone will miss him more than anything else.
But as he’s gotten older, she said he has been asking for more of her time.
“He has been very gracious up until now … This year he has really been able to say, ‘Mom, you need to get out of this office and spend more time with me,’ ” Benedetto said. “It’s time for me to go from the 80-hour weeks to having a more reasonable work and life balance.”
LEAF’s students are what kept her working those long hours, she noted.
“Their sense of humor, creativity, wisdom and everything that they bring to the table every day keeps me going.”
On her most stressful days, students have come into her office and given her a hug, told her a joke or reminded her what an awesome time they had on a school trip to Canada, she said.
“And I’ll be like, ‘Yep, this is this is why we’re here. This is why we’re doing this,’ ” Benedetto said. “And that’s why it’s gonna be really hard to step out the door this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.