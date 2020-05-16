With schools empty throughout the country thanks to COVID-19, educators have adjusted accordingly, in what one day might prove a major moment in the evolution of using technology to teach.
“While the situation we are in is not at all the way we would have liked [this] to happen, due to the dedication of our teaching staff to do whatever they can for our students, they have learned about new tools and opportunities to use technology in their classrooms,” said Jeremy Rathbun, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment/Title I project manager at the Monadnock Regional School District. “I have no doubt that lessons learned during this time will influence what happens in the classroom when our students come back to school.”
Kelly Marcotte, principal of Rindge Memorial School, echoed him.
“I have had many conversations with teachers who plan to continue this integration of technology in the classroom,” she said.
“Remote learning has not only increased technology skills for our staff,” she continued, “but I have also heard from many colleagues that this structure has provided additional time for collaboration, which strengthens teams, and can only lead to more great teaching by our staff.”
To help curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered public schools throughout the state to begin teaching students remotely in March. He later extended this directive throughout the academic year.
Technologies being used to keep teachers and students connected include Zoom, Google Hangouts, Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams. Along with creating a virtual classroom, these programs offer educators the ability to share files and have video chats with students one-on-one and in groups.
Still, the shift has not been without difficulties.
Factors including family income levels, Internet connectivity, cellphone service and more left some districts in the country better poised for the transition than others. In Cheshire County, issues such as Internet-service gaps — a common and longstanding problem — have been highlighted during this time.
In the Hinsdale School District, for example, 91 kids use their smartphones because they lack computer access, according to Superintendent Wayne Wooldridge, and 15 percent of students do not have access to the Internet. The district expects to receive stimulus funding to help address these problems.
Just as experience varies among educators, so do comfort levels with technology. And this, along with the overhaul of school routines built around class schedules, lunch breaks and set start and end times, have put teachers’ adaptability to the test.
“Students and staff are used to having pretty clear daily and weekly rhythms,” Jaffrey Grade School Principal Susan Shaw-Sarles said. “The scheduling of time within remote learning has required significant exploration, flexibility and fine tuning.”
Meanwhile, there are certain facets of face-to-face instruction that technology simply can’t replicate.
“I really miss teaching. I love coming in and seeing them every day, the spontaneous tangents we take, seeing those lightbulbs go on, listening to their conversations and discoveries,” said Kaitlyn McLaughlin, a fourth grade teacher at Rindge Memorial School. “I don’t really feel like I am teaching right now. I teach 4th grade, 9- and 10-year-olds. It is such a great age because you can see them growing before your eyes.”
The Monadnock and the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative school districts are among those in New Hampshire that have decided to end this school year early. In a Facebook post about the Monadnock school board’s decision last month, Superintendent Lisa A. Witte described the struggles of a mid-year transition to remote learning. Jaffrey-Rindge spokesman Nicholas Handy also cited these challenges among the reasons the board in that district opted to close the year ahead of schedule, on the recommendation of an ad hoc committee.
But this shift to a new way of teaching has also highlighted the potential for change moving forward.
“Remote learning has many drawbacks, but it has pointed to the importance of expanding our more traditional model of education,” Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School/Conant High School Principal Brett Blanchard said. “A careful examination of this learning model will be needed in order to see how it may be utilized for improving our education system.”