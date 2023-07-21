Area residents may be disappointed that flooding has forced closure of Surry Mountain and Otter Brook lakes for the second time in three years, but these bodies of water also serve a larger mission — protecting life and property.
Both U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dams performed as designed in recent storms, impounding billions of gallons of water to provide flood protection for downstream communities on the Ashuelot River, agency officials said. These include Keene, Swanzey, Winchester and Hinsdale.
The Army Corps posted a message on its Facebook page this past weekend about the closures:
“We regret to report that recreation areas are closed and all shelter reservations have been canceled and refunded at Otter Brook Lake and Surry Mountain Lake for the remainder of the 2023 recreation season. The recreation areas are completely underwater and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time.”
Once the waters recede, it will take significant time to clear debris and clean up silt, the message continued, adding that the agency “had hoped that it wouldn’t come to this.”
Otter Brook Lake was at about 66 feet Thursday afternoon and Surry Mountain Lake was at about 51 feet. Normal levels for this time of year are 20 feet and 15 feet, respectively, said Christie Baker, the Army Corps' manager for the two lakes.
Public uses for the lakes and surrounding areas include boating, fishing, hiking and picnicking. The closures are necessary, Baker said, because facilities for the public including pavilions, parking lots, bathrooms, roads and boat docks are under water in a flood storage area.
“The dams are operating as designed,” she said. “It’s just that it ends up flooding the recreational area.”
Baker said she's fielded calls from people disappointed at the closures, but she said most people are understanding of the situation given the dams' larger public-safety mission.
Flooding in 2021 also forced closure of the two lakes, she said.
In addition to the inundated recreational areas, the stormwater may have diminished water quality in the lakes and created navigational hazards, Baker said.
“Whenever we get this high water, all kinds of things run off the land and get into the water,” she said. “It can be unsafe. There are things floating around in there and you don’t know what lies underneath.”
The two dams are part of a network of flood-control facilities on tributaries of the Connecticut River. Otter Brook Dam in Keene has a storage capacity of 6 billion gallons of water and Surry Mountain Dam in Surry has a capacity of 10.6 billion gallons.
On Thursday afternoon, Otter Brook Lake was at 43 percent of storage capacity and Surry Mountain Lake was at 60 percent.
Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.
