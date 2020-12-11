Planned repairs to Thompson Road will be extensive enough that the project will have to be included in Keene’s capital improvement program, the city’s public works director said Wednesday.
During a meeting of the City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist described deterioration along Thompson Road, which had been brought to the city’s attention by several residents of the neighborhood.
Thompson Road is a short, dead-end street north of Route 101 in the southeastern corner of Keene.
Blomquist said the east side of the slope and the bottom of the hill where Thompson connects with Route 101 are beginning to fail.
The problem stems from issues with trees and drainage, according to Blomquist, who said this has caused the pavement to begin deteriorating. He said the public works department hired a consultant to perform a geotechnical assessment of the conditions.
“The information back from the geotechnical work indicated that the slope is stable at the moment,” Blomquist said. “It is not in any imminent failure condition.”
However, the situation is sure to get worse over time, he added, noting that barriers have been placed in an effort to keep traffic away from the problem areas.
Blomquist noted that there will be a few challenges in addressing the situation. A major one, he said, is the need to acquire land on the east side of the road, which is under a conservation easement held by Antioch University.
On the west side, he said the slope has bedrock that would need to come out to widen the very narrow roadway.
“Right now, the price range for the very preliminary ... estimate for options to stabilize the roadway range from $1.05 million to about $1.2 million,” Blomquist said. Later, he added that he expects these numbers to go up.
The matter will come back to the MSFI committee for further review in January, at which point he said committee members can hear from the residents who first brought the issue to the city’s attention. At that time, Blomquist said there should be more information about the specifics of the project and its cost.
“There isn’t a quick fix here,” he said. “And any long-term fix is going to require work through the capital improvement program.”
The city’s capital improvement program is a multi-year plan that maps out significant projects, equipment purchases and other large expenses and details how they will be financed. Keene’s current plan spans from 2020 to 2025.
The MSFI committee voted unanimously to accept Blomquist’s update as informational as members await further details.