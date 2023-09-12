The Keene Planning Board has voted to recommend that the city purchase Albert Whitaker’s general store on Court Street across the street from Cheshire Hospital and demolish it as part of a planned redesign of the intersection of Court Street, Allen Court and New Acres Road.
SANTIAGO, Chile — The military junta which brought a bloody end to the government of Marxist President Salvador Allende has closed Congress, imposed a nationwide curfew and set up press censorship. Allende reportedly died from an apparent suicide.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 1998
STODDARD — The probe into a fatal single-car crash Thursday on Route 9 in Stoddard took a grim twist when N.H. State Police investigators discovered that the accident happened after the car’s driver fired a shotgun into his chest in an apparent suicide.
WASHINGTON — After carrying on a lurid sexual relationship with Monica S. Lewinsky inside the White House, President Clinton abused his presidential powers, committed perjury to cover up the affair and obstructed justice by attempting to win the silence of others, according to the independent counsel’s report released on Friday.
SANTIAGO, Chile — The military junta which brought a bloody end to the government of Chile's Marxist President Salvador Allende has immediately closed Congress, imposed a nationwide curfew and set up press censorship. Allende died from an apparent suicide.
