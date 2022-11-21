BRATTLEBORO — Firemen poked through frozen rubble, burnt timbers and charred Christmas toys this morning in an effort to determine the cause of a pre-dawn blaze that completely destroyed the historic 1912 F.W. Woolworth’s building on Main Street in Brattleboro.
CONCORD — “There is no question about it,” concluded John M. Muir, director of New Hampshire’s Alcohol Safety Action Project, on Monday. “Well in excess of 50 percent of the fatal accidents in this state are caused by drunk drivers.”
Friday, Nov. 21, 1997
WINCHESTER — The Winchester town government, which now owns the former A.C. Lawrence Leather Co., is appealing to the state and federal governments for help in cleaning up the contaminated 20-acre area. The tannery closed in the late 1980s following an intense EPA investigation into environmental violations.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The seven new little McCaughey’s born to Bobbi and Kenny McCaughey are reportedly doing well, astonishing doctors who say the day-old septuplets’ size, weight and condition are “virtually unheard of.”
In addition to more than a dozen calls for downed trees and wires Sunday, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Nov. 21, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.