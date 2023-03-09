WINCHESTER — On Tuesday night at Town Meeting Winchester residents voted to adopt a town manager form of government. But on Thursday night at the town’s business meeting voters then twice rejected proposals to fund the town manager position.
CONCORD — Bernard Streeter Jr., a member of the N.H. Prison Board of Trustees, confirmed today that Warden Joseph Vitek received warnings last week of a possible jailbreak by “a vocal minority of young, radical prisoners.”
Monday, March 9, 1998
PORTSMOUTH — Work has begun on the biggest technical obstacle to building a portion of a 293-mile-long natural gas pipeline across New Hampshire — a half-mile long section that will be placed 50 feet beneath the riverbed of the Piscataqua River.
WASHINGTON — James McDougal, the imprisoned former savings and loan owner whose account about the Clintons fueled the Whitewater investigation, has died, leaving Kenneth Starr the task of finishing his probe without one of his most important witnesses.
