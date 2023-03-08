SWANZEY — Crews from the bankrupt Boston and Maine Railroad have begun to remove rail and track from the Cheshire Branch in Swanzey in defiance of an order from the state Public Utilities Commission. The matter has now been turned over to the Attorney General for “appropriate action.”
TROY — At Wednesday night’s town meeting at the Troy Elementary School, voters rejected a proposal to make the the police chief an elected position, while at the same time selectmen were drawing fire for hiring a full-time police chief without consulting voters first.
Sunday, March 8, 1998
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says that no charges will be filed against two Keene physicians who admitted they illegally prescribed drugs for each other. Of the last 18 physicians disciplined in the state since 1992, only one has faced criminal charges.
CONCORD — Liz Young, a 7-year-old Concord girl who saved her diabetic mother’s life by calling 911 and calmly asking dispatchers for immediate help, has received a special award from the state’s Bureau of Emergency Communication.
