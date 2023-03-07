CHESTERFIELD — At Town Meeting Tuesday night, angry Chesterfield residents unleashed an attack on dogs running wild in the town that make it tough on walkers, bicyclists, garbage cans and especially on children who “can’t tell if Fido is friendly without a humane society consultant.”
FITZWILLIAM — Following the battle of vocal chords that took place in the Town Hall last night, Fitzwilliam voters soundly rejected the proposal for a joint police force with Troy, but did approve the purchase of police radar guns to help catch unwary speeders.
Saturday, March 7, 1998
The freakish warm weather pattern that the Northeast has been experiencing this winter has been surprisingly gentle on area businesses that one might think would be hurt by a balmy winter, since most seasonal retail stores also offer a variety of year-round products.
AMHERST — Following months of allegations and a week of testimony, a judge is now waiting to hand down a decision in the trial of seven allegedly intoxicated Independence Day revelers who were arrested at midnight after breaking into a church and “ringing in” the holiday with the church bells.
