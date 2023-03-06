The newest, youngest and smallest patient at the newly opened Cheshire Hospital on upper Court Street in Keene is 8 pound, 10 ounce Ronald Paul Whitney, born on Sunday morning at 8:58 a.m. to Mrs. Paul G. Whitney.
SWANZEY — Casting for the Monadnock Regional High School production of the popular musical “The Wizard of Oz” is complete and rehearsals are already underway in preparation for performances to be staged on May 10 and 11.
Friday, March 6, 1998
WINCHESTER — Police dogs on a routine prowl of Thayer High School quickly discovered a small amount of marijuana in the gymnasium locker room. A juvenile who police declined to name because of his age is being disciplined by the school district.
CONCORD — People owning illegal gambling machines in New Hampshire could face up to seven years in jail and forfeit all proceeds from those machines under a bill approved by a two-thirds majority of the House. The measure now moves for consideration by the Senate.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.