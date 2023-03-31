WESTMORELAND — The former city dump off Route 12 near the Surry town line is the site recommended for Keene’s new sanitary landfill. Keene must vacate its current landfill off of lower Winchester Street by June 30.
WASHINGTON — Spurred by record prices for cattle, hogs and lambs, the average price of raw agricultural product soared by seven percent during the month ending March 15 to an all-time high, according to the Agricultural Department.
Tuesday, March 31, 1998
STODDARD — Following a lengthy legal battle, the N.H. Supreme Court has ruled that Eaton’s General Store must close due to violations of Stoddard’s zoning ordinances — specifically that it is zoned residential and that it is in too-close proximity to the neighboring Mill Village Store.
NEW YORK — Bella Abzug, who, during her three outspoken terms in Congress fought for Civil Rights, against America’s involvement in the Vietnam War and also against what she called the barricades that had kept women out of politics, has died at the age of 77.
