Rokon, Inc., a small motorcycle company on Emerald Street in Keene, has sent four of its motorcycles, along with professional racers and a pit crew, to Fort Hood, Texas, the first step to hopefully qualify for the International Enduro Trials in September in Massachusetts.
WASHINGTON — Convicted Watergate conspirators James W. McCord Jr. and E. Howard Hunt Jr. gave eight hours of secret testimony, some of which reportedly “named significant names,” in the growing investigation of the 1972 bugging of Democratic National Headquarters.
Monday, March 30, 1998
A faulty compressor in a 24-year-old refrigerator has been determined to be the cause of a fire early Sunday morning that quickly spread through the wall behind the refrigerator and completely gutted a home on Rule Street. The home’s owner was away in New Jersey when the fire started.
ROXBURY — Answering reports of a loud party Saturday night at the former Pinnacle Mountain Ski Lodge on Route 9, police discovered what they are calling a “firearms party.” Five people were arrested for illegally trespassing on the abandoned property, and what police called a “small arsenal” of guns and ammunition was also seized.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.