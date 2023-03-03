CHESTERFIELD — Two controversies that have ripped the town down the middle will be settled — at least for this year — at the Chesterfield School District Meeting tonight. The issues: Who should be elected to the school board; and whether the town should have a public kindergarten.
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp. has received its license from the Atomic Energy Commission to operate its 540,000 kilowatt plant at Vernon, Vt., at full power, prompting Yankee President Albert Cree to declare the $200-million plant would be “cranking out electricity before the night is out.”
Tuesday, March 3, 1998
BRATTLEBORO — Unseasonably mild weather combined with soggy slopes have killed plans for this upcoming weekend’s Harris Hill Ski Jumping Tournament. Officials made the announcement on Monday to allow competitors who would have been travelling long distances to cancel travel plans.
WASHINGTON — The 1989 Toyota Camry leads the list of most stolen cars in 1997 in the nation, just one of seven Toyota models that made the top-25 list. “It’s kind of flattering to have ’88, ’89 and ’90 models on the most-stolen list,” Toyota spokesman John McCandless commented ironically.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
