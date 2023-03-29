WINCHESTER — Plans for a $435,000 gymnasium addition to Thayer High School were unveiled at a public hearing in the Winchester Town Hall Wednesday night. Voters will decide if they want the new gym at the annual Winchester School District meeting on April 14.
SAIGON, South Vietnam — The U.S. ended its direct military role in Vietnam today with a declaration that “peace with honor” had been achieved. But that was overshadowed when ground fire near Da Nang took down an American helicopter involved in the final release of U.S. prisoners of war.
Sunday, March 29, 1998
It was only a week ago that Monadnock Region residents were bundled up against temperatures in the 20’s, but on Saturday in Keene the mercury peaked at a record-setting 87 degrees, sending people scrambling to search for shorts and sandals packed away since last autumn.
STARKE, Fla. — Judy Buenoano, the infamous “Black Widow” murderer who poisoned her husband, drowned her paralyzed son and attempted to blow up her fiancé, was executed by electric chair early today, the first woman to be put to death in Florida since 1848.
The Keene Sentinel
