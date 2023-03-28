NORTH WALPOLE — Two balloon pilots found themselves short of hot air this morning, a circumstance that caught them in tricky air currents trying to avoid nearby power lines which instead propelled them into a tree top. But there was no damage to the balloon and no injuries to the two men in its gondola.
HOLLYWOOD — “The Godfather” is the hands-down favorite to win the most Academy Awards at this year’s upcoming ceremonies, but its star, Marlon Brando, who was last heard from in Tahiti, is expected to ignore the chance to claim a second Oscar in person.
Saturday, March 28, 1998
Keene Parks and Recreation workers are hoping to complete winter maintenance work on the Keene Skate Park off Gilbo Avenue soon, and with the sudden arrival of 70-degree temperatures this week, many skateboarders are anxious for the work to be completed, too.
HAMPTON BEACH — State and federal environmentalists have already fenced off half of the beach at Hampton Beach State Park adjacent to the sand dunes in anticipation of the return of rare and endangered piping plovers by Memorial Day, a move that may not sit well with early summer vacationers.
