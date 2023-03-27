Dolores Snow, a former school crossing guard, is the city’s first full-time meter maid, and on her first day Monday she depleted the city’s entire supply of parking tickets within three hours. Snow replaces the former hit-and-miss dispensing of parking tickets by walking police officers.
The city has formally asked the Environmental Protection Agency to deny a permit for Central Screw Co. to discharge waste — including hazardous quantities of cyanide, zinc, cadmium, chromium, copper and nickel — into the Ashuelot River.
Friday, March 27, 1998
Several Key Road merchants are pushing the city to open up the street’s dead end to and from either Meadow Road or the Routes 9-10-12 bypass as a solution to the continuing bottleneck of traffic at the intersection of Key Road and Winchester Street.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Jerry and Elaine will be in a chapel, but “Seinfeld” producers are otherwise remaining tight-lipped about any other details regarding the top-rated NBC sitcom’s much anticipated final episode, which is scheduled to air on May 14.
