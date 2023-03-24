An 18-year-old youth from Buffalo, N.Y., was listed in fair condition with a head injury this morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after he was airlifted by helicopter from Mount Monadnock following a 20-foot fall from an icy ledge near the summit.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A large oil discovery off the George’s Bank would not directly affect the prices of petroleum products in New England, but would open the door to the possibility of disastrous offshore oil spills, according to a new study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Tuesday, March 24, 1998
WASHINGTON — Three major transportation projects in Cheshire County have gotten a $12-million boost from the U.S. House Transportation committee, with $6-million earmarked for Keene’s bypass expansion, and another $6-million to replace both the Route 119 and the Route 9 bridges over the Connecticut River to Vermont.
LOS ANGELES — “Titanic” won a record-tying 11 Oscars on Monday night, completing a remarkable voyage for one of the most successful productions in Hollywood history. The epic film, produced for a whopping $200-million, became the highest-grossing film of all time at more than $600-million while maintaining the number one box office spot for an unprecedented 14 weeks.
