A long-awaited 400-seat student cafeteria opened today for the 1,065 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students at Keene Junior High School. But it appears that those students will still need to brown-bag their lunches until next fall due to a delay in the delivery of kitchen equipment needed to prepare hot meals.
WASHINGTON — Former White House aide G. Gordon Liddy has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $40,000, while his fellow Watergate defendant, James W. McCord, won a one-week reprieve by promising to disclose hidden details about the bugging of Democratic Headquarters.
Monday, March 23, 1998
NORTH SWANZEY — Attendance at last weekend’s “Breath of Spring” flower show at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in North Swanzey was barely half of last year’s turnout, thanks entirely to the “breath-of-winter” storm that brought a mix of sleet and rain to both days of the annual event.
MOSCOW — Russian President Boris Yeltsin fired his entire government today, declaring a new team was vital to ensure that economic reform works in Russia and that Democrats win the next presidential election.
