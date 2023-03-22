WINCHESTER — Winchester residents have given overwhelming support to a bill proposing that a state liquor store be established in their town. Proponents argue that the store would stimulate business, generate taxes and provide jobs.
CONCORD — Six American Indians have met in Concord to try to set up an Indian orientation center in New Hampshire. The hope is to provide social services for the estimated 135 Indians living in the state, and also re-establish the local dialect of the southern Abenaki tribe.
Sunday, March 22, 1998
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A high school student who was unaware of its dangers innocently brought a cup of mercury into Springfield High School last week, resulting in the school being closed for a week, and several students — and their homes — being tested for exposure several times.
LOS ANGELES — “The Postman,” starring Kevin Costner, became the first film to win every Razzie Award for which it was nominated at this year’s mock awards ceremony. The box office bomb was voted worst movie, worst director, worst screenplay — and even worst musical score.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
