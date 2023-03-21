Robert H. Caldwell, chairman of the railroad committee of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, says it will likely be impossible to save passenger rail service in the region for very much longer, estimating that it will “probably end within three years.”
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The Cambodian capitol Phnom Penh, virtually surrounded by Communist Khmer Rouge troops, was placed under an official state of siege and martial law. Bombing and shelling have now even reached the Presidential Palace, triggering the emergency evacuation of civilians.
Saturday, March 21, 1998
VERNON, Vt. — The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp. will shut down its Vernon, Vt., plant today, beginning six weeks of repairs, maintenance and improvements, including the replacement of one-third of the plant’s nuclear fuel bundles.
THURMONT, Md. — “Man Bites Dog” ... really. A man experiencing a psychological emergency held three employees of a meat market hostage, assaulted a State Police deputy while resisting arrest and even bit off the ear of a police German Shepard before being subdued and committed to a psychiatric hospital for observation.
