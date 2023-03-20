The crowded, 45-year-old Symonds School, which is currently straining its seams trying to accommodate 428 school children, has been placed at the top of the Keene Board of Education Building Facility Committee’s construction priority list.
WASHINGTON — Employees working in the Pentagon have stolen an estimated 20,000 knife-fork-and-spoon place settings over the past nine months, along with additional quantities of trays, plates, cups and glasses, which is suddenly affecting the concessionaire’s ability to operate.
Friday, March 20, 1998
Keene has apparently hosted its final “First Night.” The Grand Monadnock Arts Council, which has organized the New Years Eve celebration for the last eight years, has been forced to pull the plug after the fourth consecutive year of losing money on the event.
MUNCIE, Ind. — A jury of non-smokers has decided that cigarette makers are not liable for the cancer that killed a nurse who breathed second-hand smoke for years, raising the question: Can plaintiffs ever beat the tobacco industry?
