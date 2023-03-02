Developer Emile J. Legere has an agreement to purchase the legally beleaguered six-acre Court Street Trailer Park, directly across from The Wright Estate, with plans to remove the property’s 14 trailers by Sept. 1 and then to use the lot’s two usable acres for as yet undetermined purposes.
The Keene City Council voted Thursday to extend the traffic light walk signals around Central Square from 90 to 110 seconds to allow pedestrians crossing Main, West and Roxbury streets ample time to cross safely “without having to sprint.”
Monday, March 2, 1998
Despite a relatively mild winter with just two snowfalls of any consequence, the region’s highway budgets have been still strained by a hodge-podge of sleet, freezing rain and ice storms that have often left highway crews working straight out.
PUTNEY, Vt. — Following its move across the river in December, Stoneholm Farm — and especially its cows — are settling in nicely to its new 400-acre spread in Vermont. The farm’s former site on Summit Road, just three miles from downtown Keene, was slowly being squeezed by wave after wave of apartments, condominiums and office parks.
