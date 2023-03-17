Three Rhode Island men have been indicted by the Cheshire County Superior Court grand jury in connection with one of the biggest crimes in Cheshire County history: the 1970 theft of $78,000 worth of gold and silver from Findings Inc., a jewelry manufacturer on Water Street in Keene.
WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. — Negotiations to end the 17-day-old occupation of Wounded Knee on the Pine Tree Indian Reservation by militant Indians became more complicated as a band of Indians and whites tried unsuccessfully to seize a community hall in the neighboring town of Porcupine.
Tuesday, March 17, 1998
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School Board is searching for answers as to why the proposed budget and teachers contract were narrowly defeated last week. And the school construction plans which were approved by just one vote may also be in jeopardy depending on a recount this week.
LOS ANGELES — A judge has ruled that Mattel Inc. can sue MCA Records over alleged trademark violations of its best-selling toy in the hit song “Barbie Girl” by the Danish band Aqua. “Barbie Girl,” which Mattel alleges portrays Barbie as a “blonde bimbo,” has sold more than eight million copies worldwide.
