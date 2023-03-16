To the residents of Keene’s Butler Court, off Winchester Street, their neighbor Keene State College is steadily growing and taking over their street. And now seven families have been informed their homes lie on the future site of new dormitories that will house 300 students.
CONCORD — Testifying at a public hearing before the Environmental Protection Agency, officials from Central Screw Co. of Keene said they will not be able to meet either the timetable or the standards set by the federal government for abating pollution of both Mill Brook and the Ashuelot River.
Monday, March 16, 1998
DURHAM — Concord ran its impressive unbeaten record to 19-0 Sunday as they soundly defeated the Keene High Blackbirds, 70-49, in the semifinals of the Class L boys basketball tournament at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.
CONCORD — N.H. Gov. Jeanne Shaheen is giving great consideration to gambling by video lottery machines at the state’s race tracks following the N.H. Supreme Court’s ruling that the state’s heavy reliance on local property taxes to finance schools is so unfair it’s unconstitutional.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.