With a little help from their friends in the state legislature, Keene State College officials are hoping to build a $4.3 million liberal arts building on the campus. That request is just part of the $7.3 million total proposed for the next two years, which would also include renovation of the former Elliot Hospital building.
BOSTON — John Havlicek’s desperation jump shot with just seconds left on the shot clock, in addition to his two subsequent foul shots, made all the difference in the Celtics’ 111-107 victory over the Baltimore Bullets Wednesday, the Celts’ 60th win of the season.
Sunday, March 15, 1998
NORTH SWANZEY — Next Sunday, children ages 6 to 18 will get a chance to fly in observance of Youth Aviation Day at Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The 15-minute trips in single engine Cessna airplanes will include flights over Spofford Lake and Surry Mountain Dam.
SAN DIEGO — Dr. Benjamin Spock, the pediatrician whose common-sense theories of child care put forth in his popular book “Baby and Child Care” helped to guide parents around the world for a half-century, has died at age 94.
