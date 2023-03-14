Although Keene now has a dog control law in effect, there is currently no one to enforce it and the Keene Police Department has been deluged with dog complaints. But two Keene City Council committees agree that Keene police should not be bothered by those kinds of complaints and are recommending the hiring of an animal control officer.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale Corporation has agreed to allow the homeless New York Giants football team to play their next 12 home games during the next two seasons at the Yale Bowl until construction of the new Giants Stadium is completed in suburban New Jersey in 1975.
Saturday, March 14, 1998
SWANZEY — The Slate Covered Bridge in Swanzey, which was burned down by an arsonist in 1993, may be getting some help from Sen. Judd Gregg, who is co-sponsoring legislation that would provide $25 million to the country for covered bridge renovations.
DENVER — Almost 15 months after 6-year-old Jon Benet Ramsey was found murdered, Boulder, Colo., police, frustrated by her “stubbornly uncooperative” parents, are recommending that the case be turned over to a grand jury for “a complete investigation.”
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
