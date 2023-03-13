Trout Unlimited, a nationwide conservation group, will hold an organizational meeting in Keene on Thursday at the Keene Recreation Center. All fishermen, outdoorsmen and persons interested in conservation are invited to attend.
A $95-million nuclear generating power plant is necessary to meet the state’s future power requirements, a spokesman for the Public Service Company of New Hampshire told the Keene Rotary Club on Monday, adding that the proposed plant in Seabrook would not cause “undue” environmental damage.
Friday, March 13, 1998
Sudden snow squalls whipped through the state Thursday, causing icy roads, white-out conditions and more than a dozen accidents in the Monadnock Region. In Windham, the squalls triggered a 40-car pile-up on Route 93, sending at least 14 people to the hospital with minor injuries.
STODDARD — Stoddard voters have approved spending $490,000 to nearly double the size of the tiny Faulkner Elementary School with the addition of a multi-purpose room that could also be suitable to host community events.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.