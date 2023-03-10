NORTH WALPOLE — No one was injured Friday morning at a blaze at the R.N. Johnson Inc. warehouse on Route 12 which did thousands of dollars worth of damage. Fire units from Walpole, Bellows Falls and Westminster, Vt., responded.
CONCORD — The New Hampshire House on Friday passed a bill to legalize and regulate outhouses in the state, following a lengthy debate which one legislator laughingly described as “a perfect example of controlling suburban development.”
Tuesday, March 10, 1998
WalMart’s long wait to enter Keene may be nearing its end. After 12 years Konover Development Corporation has finally cleared one of its biggest hurdles: Conceptual New Hampshire state approval for a driveway permit.
TINMOUTH, Vt. — About 150 cows and two registered Morgan horses perished in a blaze that roared through a 45-by-300-foot, two-story barn.
An estimated 50 firefighters from three area towns responded to the fire, which was first called in just after midnight.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.