The first floor of a two-story apartment building on Court Street in Keene that was just purchased this week by a Swanzey man was heavily damaged on Wednesday by a fire of undetermined origin. There were no injuries reported and the building is fully insured.
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — Senators George McGovern and James Abourezk of South Dakota travelled to the besieged hamlet of Wounded Knee in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to negotiate with American Indian Movement leaders over the release of 11 hostages being held in a church by 300 Indian militants.
Sunday, March 1, 1998
While people in the Monadnock Region basked Saturday in unseasonably warm temperatures approaching 60 degrees, mud season returned with a vengeance to the area’s unpaved roads, as evidenced by countless mud-spattered vehicles queuing up to Keene’s car washes.
The Keene Public Library has officially been relocated to its new temporary home at 103 Roxbury Street, where it will conduct business as usual for the next 9 to 12 months while the Winter Street location undergoes major expansion and extensive renovations.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
