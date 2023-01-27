Medical evacuation teams are poised to pick up more than 100 freed American prisoners of war in Hanoi — just the first of an estimated 600 POW’s expected to be released by March — within a few days and fly them home by the first week of February.
FOXBORO, Mass. — Chuck Fairbanks, who led Oklahoma to two 10-1 regular season records, has signed on as general manager and head coach of the New England Patriots, replacing both coach John Mazur, who resigned in mid-season, and GM Upton Bell, who was fired at the end of the season.
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1998
Emile J. Legere, owner of Keene’s successful Colony Mill Marketplace, wants to construct more than 38,000 square feet of new retail and common space in three different phases over the next few years, adding to the 128,000 square feet already there.
WASHINGTON — First Lady Hillary Clinton today blamed the sex scandal surrounding her husband and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky on a “vast right-wing conspiracy” that has dragged on for years, adding, “We have been accused of everything, including murder.”
In addition to numerous calls for downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 26, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 27, 2023
